St Albans / DUI Drugs

CASE#: 23A2005220

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993

DATE/TIME: September 3, 2023, at approximately 1400 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Swamp Rd, Fairfield VT

VIOLATION: DUI - Drugs

ACCUSED: Joseph Magnan

AGE: 60

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfield, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 3rd, 2023, at approximately 1400 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of a car parked in the roadway of Swamp Rd in Fairfield. Troopers responded, at which time investigation revealed that Magnan was asleep at the wheel and determined to be under the influence. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Vermont Superior Court – Franklin Criminal Division on 10/16/23 at 0830hrs.

LODGED - LOCATION: No

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Franklin Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/16/23 0830hrs

