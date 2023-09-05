The Orme School's campus is at a temperate 4000 ft elevation Students enjoy a horsemanship program demonstration as part of the opening day festivities. Students enjoy an opening night traditional pit BBQ dinner.

World-renowned Orme School celebrates its 94th year with a global student body, emphasizing experiential learning, sustainability, and adventure.

As we embark on our 94th year the diversity of our student body, our unique educational approach, and our stunning surroundings create an exceptional environment for learning, growth, and adventure” — Kristin Durow

MAYER, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orme School Kicks Off Its 94th Year

The Orme School proudly welcomed students from across the

globe for the start of its 94th academic year. Located amidst the Prescott National Forest, The historic Orme School's unique blend of international diversity and commitment to experiential learning has set the stage for another remarkable year of education and adventure.

With students hailing from countries such as Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Poland, Germany, and more, The Orme School offers a truly global educational experience. Complementing this international flavor is a substantial local student body from Arizona, thanks, in part, to the support of several School Tuition Organizations (STOs).

Operating grades 8-12, The Orme School is a college-preparatory boarding school that has earned a reputation for its distinctive emphasis on hands-on learning, sustainability, outdoor adventure, and horsemanship. These pillars form the foundation of an education that equips students with valuable life skills while nurturing their intellectual curiosity.

In the spirit of fostering camaraderie and integration, the first week of the school year has been filled with engaging orientation events. Students have participated in exciting activities like water wars, community picnics, casino night, and a field trip to Bull Pen. These events not only build friendships but also reinforce the school’s commitment to a holistic education that goes beyond the classroom.

Kristin Durow, President, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming year: "As we embark on our 94th year, we are filled with excitement and optimism for the remarkable journey ahead. The diversity of our student body, our unique educational approach, and our stunning natural surroundings create a truly exceptional environment for learning, growth, and adventure."

Even though the school year has already begun, The Orme School still has openings for immediate enrollment. Prospective students and their families are encouraged to contact the admissions department at admissions@ormeschool.org for more information.

About The Orme School: Founded in 1929, The Orme School is a coeducational college-preparatory boarding and day school located in Mayer, Arizona. With a rich history of nearly a century, The Orme School combines academic rigor with experiential learning, emphasizing sustainability, outdoor adventure, and horsemanship as integral components of its educational philosophy. The school's international student body fosters cultural diversity and global awareness, providing a unique and enriching educational experience.