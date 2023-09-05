Effingham Fire Department Achieves SHARP Designation

ILLINOIS, September 5 - Department recognized for exceptional commitment to workplace safety





SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Labor's (IDOL) On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program (On-Site) is pleased to announce that the Effingham Fire Department has been recognized for successfully achieving certification in the Safety and Health Achievement Recognition Program (SHARP).





"The Effingham Fire Department joins an elite group of businesses and government agencies in the state to have gone above and beyond when it comes to workplace safety," said Illinois Department of Labor Director Jane Flanagan. "We are proud to join them in celebrating this accomplishment."





Led by Chief Brant Yochum, the Effingham Fire Department (EFD) worked from October 2022 through June 13, 2023, to improve safety in and outside of the firehouse. EFD ultimately received SHARP approval on June 26, 2023.





The SHARP process can be months long, but when successfully completed, puts small businesses or public agencies in a small and distinguished group of employers nationally who have demonstrated their strong commitment to the safety and health of their workers. Small businesses can start the process by doing the following:

• Request a comprehensive safety and health consultation visit through the Illinois OSHA On-site Consultation Program.

• Correct any hazards identified.

• Maintain your company's Days Away, Restricted, or Transferred (DART) rate and Total Recordable Case (TRC) rate below the national average for your industry.

• Agree to notify the Illinois OSHA On-Site Consultation Program of any changes in the working conditions or introduction of new hazards into the workplace.





"Effingham Fire Department joins a small group of 34 Illinois employers to have achieved and maintained the SHARP achievement." said Illinois Department of Labor Industrial Hygiene Supervisor Mica Chunes.





SHARP recognizes small business employers who operate an exemplary injury and illness prevention program. Acceptance of a worksite into SHARP is an achievement of status that singles out a worksite among its peers as a model for worksite safety and health.





Upon receiving SHARP recognition, federal OSHA exempts a worksite from OSHA-programmed inspections during the period that SHARP certification is valid. Other benefits of SHARP include the following:

• Development of an innovative safety and health management system.

• Boosted employee morale by creating a safe and healthy workplace.

• Increased involvement of employees to continuously improve workplace conditions.

• Improved efficiency by lowering worker compensation costs.





"At the Effingham Fire Department, the safety of our members and the community we serve is paramount.," said Effingham Fire Chief Brant Yochum. "Partnering with the On-Site Consultation Program offered invaluable insights that fortified our commitment to excellence in safety. Earning the OSHA SHARP Award is a testament to our dedication and the profound impact of this collaboration. We're especially grateful to the Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) for their unwavering support and expertise throughout this process. Their team was an absolute pleasure to work with, and their guidance has been instrumental in our achievements."





The On-Site program offers free and confidential safety and health on-site consultations for employers with up to 250 employees on site and 500 nationwide. The Illinois On-Site Safety and Health Consultation Program can help Illinois businesses meet federal OSHA health and safety regulations and can assist those companies interested in pursuing SHARP status.



