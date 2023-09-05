Job Opening: Student Worker/Intern - Local Government Auditor (Duluth, MN)

The Office of the State Auditor (OSA) ensures fiscal integrity and accountability in government finance. The OSA oversees more than $40 billion of local government activity and about $20 billion in federal dollars spent by the State of Minnesota.

Job Description

The Audit Practice Division of the Minnesota Office of the State Auditor provides local governments with an independent analysis of internal controls, legal and grant compliance, financial reporting and disclosure requirements, and management practices. Audit interns/student workers actively participate hands-on as part of the audit team assisting in external financial and compliance audits of Minnesota local governments.

There is a wide variety of work, which may include:

Documenting, testing, and evaluating internal controls.

Performing compliance testing.

Analyzing transactions and financial activities.

Testing accuracy and determining data reliability.

Documenting audit evidence in work papers.

Developing audit findings.

In addition to the development of technical skills, this experience provides the opportunity to enhance communication skills through professional client interaction and refine job management skills in a fast-paced environment. This work experience is CPA qualifying.

The candidates hired work 40 hours a week with the anticipated start date in early June continuing through approximately mid-August 2024. Other options may be possible.

*This job posting will be used to fill up to 2 positions based in Duluth, MN.*

Department : Audit Practice

: Audit Practice Job ID : 69216

: 69216 Number of Positions Available : 2

: 2 Location : Duluth, MN

: Duluth, MN Closing Date: 10/31/2023

Minimum Qualifications

Be at least a third year student currently enrolled at an accredited college or university obtaining a Bachelor’s or Master's degree in Accounting. Students may be off for the summer or for one semester in a year and remain employed as a student worker. Otherwise, if a student is enrolled at a credit-granting institution, he/she must carry at least six semester credits. If enrolled at a non-credit granting institution or one that only offers one credit per class, a student must be taking two or more classes per semester. Graduate students must be enrolled in a least two courses or making progress on a dissertation. You will be asked to complete an Educational Verification form prior to appointment.

AND

Have completed intermediate accounting courses prior to start date.

Preferred Qualifications

The ideal candidate:

Is on the CPA career track (150 credit hours)

Has a GPA of 3.0 or higher in accounting courses and overall

Has strong oral and written communication skills and organizational skills

Has a demonstrated ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team

Has computer skills, including experience using word processing, spreadsheet, and database software

Additional Requirements

This position requires successful completion of the following:

Cover letters and resumes/applications will be reviewed to identify candidates meeting minimum and preferred qualifications. Candidates will be asked to submit education transcripts and may be asked to complete an assessment exercise. Selected candidates will go through an interview process.

A job offer is contingent upon the candidate passing a job-related background check that may include reference checks to verify job-related credentials, a criminal background check, and a driver’s history check.

Candidates must be legally authorized to work in the United States without needing sponsorship for an employment visa (e.g., H1B status).

How to Apply

Applications will be received through Minnesota Management and Budget. Apply online.

To receive consideration as a Connect 700 Program applicant, apply online, email the Job ID#, the Working Title and your valid Proof of Eligibility Certificate by the closing date to Belle Sarff.

If you have any questions about the position, please contact Human Resources Director Belle Sarff.