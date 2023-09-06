Submit Release
Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee Announces Grand Opening of Second Location on Atlanta Beltline

Atlanta-based dessert and drink shop expands with second location in Midtown on Sept. 13

Our gelato, coffee, lattes and more are truly an artesian treat, and I can’t wait for everyone, even those with food sensitivities and allergies, to enjoy our homemade sweets.”
— Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee CEO Kendra Bauser
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee, a cafe and bakery serving dairy-free, low-sugar superfood gelato, shakes, frappes, certified-organic coffee, teas, and vegan baked goods is excited to announce the grand opening of its second store on Sept. 13 at 9 a.m. The second location will open on the Beltline at 985 Monroe Drive, Suite B.

“We are proud to open our doors right on the Beltline this summer,” Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee CEO Kendra Bauser said. “Our gelato, coffee, lattes and more are truly an artesian treat, and I can’t wait for everyone, even those with food sensitivities and allergies, to enjoy our homemade sweets.”

Founded by Kendra Bauser and her two peaches, daughters Layla and Valentina, in 2019, Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee was established to provide healthy sweet treats to all guests with various food allergies, such as gluten, dairy or nuts, and conditions.

Three Peaches’ products are made with local fruits, milk alternatives, natural sweeteners, prebiotic fibers, and super-food ingredients–turmeric, mushroom extracts, oils, collagen, ginger and more–that provide healthy, gluten-free, low-sugar options. The original restaurant is located at 209 Edgewood Ave. SE in downtown Atlanta.

If you are interested in attending the Grand Opening, please register at bit.ly/44vQhWg. For more information on Three Peaches Gelato + Coffee, please visit www.3peachesgelato.com and connect on Instagram or Facebook.

