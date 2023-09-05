Sisterhood, Style, and Self-Expression: Manic Panic® Joins Forces with Wren + Glory for Artful Apparel Collaboration
Manic Panic®, the iconic beauty brand known for its bold hair colors, partners with fashion brand Wren + Glory on licensing deal to offer hand-painted apparel
The Manic Panic and Wren + Glory partnership is a natural fit, as both brands are all about self-expression, sisterhood and individuality”NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Manic Panic®, the distinguished beauty brand renowned for its vibrant and unapologetic hair color, has developed an exciting partnership with the highly sought-after fashion label, Wren + Glory. This collaboration, launching September 5, 2023, will introduce a limited-edition hand-painted jacket and a hand-painted hoodie, reflecting the mutual commitment to self-expression and originality that defines both brands.
— Tish and Snooky Bellomo, co-founders of Manic Panic
Both brands are pop culture favorites, women-led and founded by sister entrepreneurs with a celebrity following. The vibrant hues of Manic Panic products have been seen on celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Cardi B, Cyndi Lauper, Jared Leto, RuPaul, Halsey, Rihanna, Julia Fox, and more.
“We loved collaborating with Wren + Glory in creating these garments that remind us of the items that we used to sell at the original Manic Panic punk rock boutique,” said Tish Bellomo. co-founder of Manic Panic. “The partnership is a natural fit, as both brands are all about self-expression, sisterhood and individuality,” said Snooky Bellomo, co-founder of Manic Panic.
The collection of hand-painted denim jackets will be available in a limited edition, with each one being unique. The jackets will be sold online at wrenglory.com and at manicpanic.com.
“As East coast natives and sister entrepreneurs, Wren + Glory is thrilled to be collaborating with Tish & Snooky on this punk rock infused collection.” Renee and Gloria Bijou, Founders of Wren + Glory
“This collaboration has been pure fashion magic!”, said Vivian Velasco, President of Pacific Swell Brands. “It has been very exciting to see how Gloria took the iconic Manic Panic® logos and transformed them into these hand-painted wearable works of art.”
This partnership, brokered by Pacific Swell Brands, offers a rare opportunity for enthusiasts of both brands to acquire genuine one-of-a-kind pieces. For Manic Panic, it signifies a bold step into the wearable art fashion landscape, while for Wren + Glory, it represents a momentous chance to work with an iconic brand that shares a dedication to pushing boundaries and celebrating individuality.
About Manic Panic®
Tish & Snooky’s® MANIC PANIC® NYC began on 7/7/77, when two native N.Y.C. sisters, Tish and Snooky, added some extra ambition to their rock ‘n’ roll lifestyle. The sisters had recently been backup singers in the original Blondie line-up when they opened America’s very first punk boutique on N.Y.C.’s infamous St. Mark’s Place. Through passion, fun, and persistence, the sisters developed Manic Panic® into the most popular, respected, and successful brand in fashion hair coloring and glam cosmetics. MANIC PANIC® prides itself on being cruelty-free, vegan, and globally compliant. http://www.manicpanic.com
About Wren + Glory
Founded in 2018 by sisters Renee (Wren) and Gloria (Glory), Wren + Glory is a cult favorite fashion lifestyle brand offering hand-painted, one-of-a-kind “made for me” denim jackets, apparel and accessories in unique, limited-edition styles. http://www.WrenGlory.com
About Pacific Swell Brands
PacSwell is a Los Angeles based licensing agency that extends iconic brands into new consumer products and markets to grow licensing revenue and brand equity. PacSwell prides itself on being more of a partner than agent, committed to tailoring every licensing strategy around each client’s specific objectives and needs. For more information, visit https://www.pacificswellbrands.com.
About Vibrancy Agency
An illuminated approach to creating resonant branding. Vibrancy Agency, a black-owned women-led Public Relations & Marketing firm, illuminates the energy and life of Fashion, Beauty, Curve, Multicultural, and Socially-Conscious brands.
https://www.vibrancyagency.com
