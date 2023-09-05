The visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan to France began

05/09/2023

On September 4-5, 2023, the official delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov has been paying visit to the French Republic.

On September 4, within the framework of the visit, negotiations were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Diplomatic Advisor to the French President for Continental Europe, Turkey and the Balkans Bertrand Buchwalter.

At the beginning of the meeting, R.Meredov conveyed greetings from the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the President of France Emmanuel Macron.

During the talks, the parties discussed the current agenda of bilateral relations and exchanged views on enhancing the Turkmen-French partnership in a wide range of areas both in a bilateral format and within the framework of the international structures.

The development of inter-parliamentary cooperation was highlighted as an important area of political relations.

The parties exchanged views on strengthening cooperation in the political and diplomatic sphere, economic sector, in the field of science, education and culture.