Issues of scientific and educational cooperation between Turkmenistan and Japan were discussed

05/09/2023

Today, on September 5, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev met with the President of the University of Tsukuba Nagata Kyosuke, who arrived in Ashgabat on a working visit.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on the issues of Turkmen-Japanese cooperation in a wide range of areas.

As V.Hajiyev noted, one of the important aspects of interaction between Turkmenistan and Japan is cultural and humanitarian cooperation. In this context, the successful partnership in the field of science, education and the study of the Japanese language was highlighted.

The parties noted the active development of cooperation between the University of Tsukuba and the Turkmen National Institute of World Languages named after D.Azadi and the University of Engineering and Technology named after Oguz Han.

The prospects for further expansion of interaction, including within the framework of exchange educational programs between higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan and Japan, were emphasized.