Medios y Media and W Publishing House Forge a Strategic Partnership for Entertainment Content Distribution in the USA
The Presidents of W Publishing House and Medios y Media, journalists Alonso Garcia and Mauricio Hernandez, finalize the visual content distribution agreement for the United States
W Publishing House will distribute photos and videos of concert coverage, celebrities, and red-carpet events from Mexico to media outlets in the USA.
We offer extensive coverage of concerts, red carpets, and celebrity events in Mexico for US media companies that want to provide the best coverage to their readers, viewers, and users.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a remarkable 15 years of experience and a rich archive boasting over 10,000 photographs, Medios y Media, a distinguished Mexican agency specializing in photographic and video coverage of concerts, red carpet events, and celebrities in Mexico, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking editorial and commercial alliance with W Publishing House. This collaboration will bring their captivating visual content to the forefront for media outlets across the United States.
"In our extensive archive, you will uncover the most influential personalities and pivotal events from the realms of entertainment and culture spanning the past 15 years, and much more," emphasizes Mauricio Hernández, the visionary founder of Medios y Media. "Thanks to our exceptional team of professionals, we consistently deliver the highest quality and comprehensive coverage in Mexico, the epicenter of entertainment for the entire Spanish-speaking community. Thus, our agency stands as the most trustworthy and essential choice for generating content in the world of entertainment and culture," he elaborates.
In addition to this, Medios y Media has diversified its offerings over the past year by expanding its coverage to encompass events in high-definition video format. This strategic enhancement equips their clients from television networks, websites, magazines, and newspapers with the finest tools to cater to the interests of their readers and viewers in the ever-evolving realm of entertainment.
Alonso García Puentes, President of W Publishing House, comments on this momentous partnership: "It is our honor to represent Medios y Media in the United States, bringing their content and making it readily accessible to media outlets seeking to feature everything unfolding in the world of Mexican entertainment across their digital platforms, print publications, and television channels. Medios y Media is an omnipresent witness to every spectacle occurring in Mexico, and we comprehend the intrinsic value this content holds for the American audience."
This collaboration solidifies an agreement between Medios y Media and W Publishing House, wherein the latter will oversee the distribution of Medios y Media's editorial content across the United States. This partnership empowers editorial media entities in the country to acquire this invaluable material, encompassing a vibrant array of photographs and videos from the most significant artistic and entertainment events to have occurred in Mexico. Notably, this alliance enables Medios y Media to provide real-time content to subscribing companies, a testament to the agility of this groundbreaking venture.
Media outlets interested in acquiring the services of Medios y Media may secure usage rights for photos and videos directly through Alonso García Puentes.
To date, a portion of the photographic material produced by Medios y Media has been disseminated globally through a renowned image company, commanding a cost exceeding $40 USD per photo. However, this transformative partnership between Medios y Media and W Publishing House will make this remarkable content available at a significantly reduced rate, guaranteeing unrestricted access to event photographs, an extensive historical archive spotlighting celebrities, and a trove of entertainment videos through a single, affordable monthly or annual editorial subscription.
About Medios y Media:
Medios y Media stands as a premier Mexican agency in the realm of entertainment content, enriched by extensive experience within the sector and an expansive and diverse reservoir of photographs and videos. Founded by Mauricio Hernández, the agency is lauded for its unwavering commitment to quality and comprehensive coverage across the spectrum of entertainment and culture.
About W Publishing House:
W Publishing House is a media and editorial business development enterprise located in the United States. The company represents the editorial titles of Editorial Televisa while concurrently cultivating additional platforms dedicated to Mexican soccer and entertainment, exclusively tailored for the Mexican audience residing within the United States.
