MACAU, September 4 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Haikui"

Update Time: 2023-09-05 06:55

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.1 In effect Typhoon Signal No.3 Relatively low "blue" Storm Surge Warning Low

T.S. "Haikui" (2311) made landfall over the coast of Fujian province at 05:20 L.T. According to the present forecast track, it will gradually weaken after moving inland. The possibility of wind level of signal no. 3 in Macao is expected to be low.

During the middle and later period of this week, there will be more showers with thunderstorms in Macao affecting by the remnants of "Haikui". SMG will continue monitoring its movement. The public is advised to pay attention to the latest weather information.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.