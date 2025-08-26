Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau launches the 40th issue of Books and the City to interpret the unique cultural DNA of Macao

MACAU, August 26 - The 40th issue of Books and the City, published by the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), is now available to the public. Themed “Cultural Macao”, this issue uses books as a medium to guide readers through an in-depth exploration of Macao’s “World Heritage” and “Intangible Cultural Heritage”. Featuring expert perspectives World Heritage insights, and artistic events, it unveils the city’s unique cultural DNA.

This issue is rich in content. The “Library Handbook” recaps the highlights of the “Reading Month in the City of Macao 2025” series, showcasing the vibrant city-wide reading culture. It also features an exclusive interview with participants who joined the “Book for Book”, capturing the warm stories taken place during book exchanges and highlighting the charm of community-wide reading. Furthermore, the “Thematic Exhibition of Books from the Collection of the Public Library” is especially recommended, which introduces readers to the millennial poetic grandeur of West Lake.

In the section “Author’s Say”, readers will enter the creative world of the interactive game book Little Explorers - A Place of Discoveries, and follow the guidance in the book to stroll in the streets and alleys of Macao, uncovering the city’s myriad anecdotes as a little city explorer. The section “New Launch” introduces a rich selection of new books and magazines. This issue also features 10 brief yet insightful book reviews in Chinese, Portuguese and English, introducing selected publications from China, Japan, South Korea and Macao, and showcasing the cultural essence of the “Culture City of East Asia”.

A total of 3,000 copies of this issue Books and the City are available free of charge at all branch libraries under IC, higher education institutions, the Tap Seac Gallery, several bookstores, and local cultural and art facilities. The online version of City and Books is available on the website of the Public Library of the Cultural Affairs Bureau at www.library.gov.mo.