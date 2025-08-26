Macao International Children’s Arts Festival offers charity session of Slava’s Snowshow to share joy with different communities this summer

MACAU, August 26 - The 2nd Macao International Children’s Arts Festival, organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from its Portuguese acronym), under the patronage of the Secretariat for Social Affairs and Culture of the Macao SAR Government, presented various performances of Slava’s Snowshow between 22 and 24 August at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium. In order to share the beauty of culture and arts with different communities, IC arranged a charity session with the Social Welfare Bureau in addition to the originally scheduled performances. Local social welfare associations were invited to enjoy this well-beloved classic stage production that returned to Macao this summer.

IC always focuses its efforts on organising charity sessions for selected suitable programmes, allowing different communities in society to get close with culture and art and experience the warmth and power of arts together. Following the collaboration last year, IC once again organized a charity session of Slava’s Snowshow with the Social Welfare Bureau, inviting over 650 people from nearly 20 social welfare associations to experience this interactive world of theatre. Featuring rich and unique stage effects, the show engaged audience members from all walks of life, allowing them to gain joy in the creative world of clowning and have unforgettable moments together through art performances. The show was held in a lively atmosphere, allowing the audience to experience the warmth and energy emanated from different stages of life. Among the attendees were the Head of the Department of Performing Arts Development of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Kuok Mio U; the Head of the Department of Family and Community Services of the Social Welfare Bureau, Lei Lai Peng; the Head of Division of Performing Arts of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Chan Shuk Mei; members of the Women and Children Affairs Committee Lei Tun Kei and Leong Chong Chi; and representatives of local social welfare associations.

Slava’s Snowshow was conceived by Slava Polunin, the renowned master clown and founder of the Academy of Fools. Despite having no dialogue or complete storyline, the show combines the performers’ superb physical artistry with elements of poetry, tragicomedy and circus, leading the audience into a magical winter world through diverse props such as gigantic colorful balloons, falling snow and a white massive spider web. The drama extends from the stage to the seating area, captivating the little audience and evoking the childlike wonder and excitement among adults. Following its successful performance held in Macao last year, Slava’s Snowshow returned to Macao this year with a total of four performances, with tickets almost sold out, and a charity session.