Family of 15-year-old girl hospitalized in DC triple shooting wants action on violence

"My baby didn't deserve this," said the 15-year-old girl's mom, Senitra Ferguson.

WASHINGTON — After a shooting left two young women dead and a 15-year-old girl fighting for her life in the hospital, the mother of the surviving victim has a strong message for D.C.'s mayor.

The shooting happened in the 1300 block of 7th Street in Northwest D.C. just before midnight on Friday.

"My baby didn't deserve this. No child deserves to die. We have to bury them. That's not how this goes," said Senitra Ferguson. Her daughter, 15-year-old Lashawney, is still in the hospital. Her mother says Lashawney was shot twice in the neck, on the side, and once in the back, leaving her with a fractured backbone.

Lashawney's cousin, 19-year-old Mikeya Ferguson, and their friend 18-year-old Cle'shai Perry, were killed. Family says the group was caught in the crossfire while walking home. Gunfire rang out just minutes before the District's juvenile curfew took effect Friday.

Ferguson said she does not believe the curfew will solve the problem of violence that sent her daughter to the hospital.

"Hell no. I'm going to be honest, the mayor made a curfew that still ain't working. You still got kids out here after 12 doing what they want to do. Young teenagers. You still got young guys shooting people," Ferguson said.

Mikeya would have been celebrating her 20th birthday in just a few days. The family called out Mayor Muriel Bowser to take immediate action.

"You're the mayor of the city. This is your city. You need to figure it out. You can't just say 'no, we don't need the National Guard so don't send them in.' You're fresh out of options," said Lashwaney's aunt, Cailita Blocker. "How many more babies do we have to lose to this senseless violence before you bring in some reinforcements? Apparently your police force can't do it."

Ferguson said more needs to be done.

"What are you going to do as mayor? We need answers," she said.

Police are still investigating this shooting. According to a police report, five apartment units were hit by gunfire, along with six vehicles. So far, no arrests have been made in this case.