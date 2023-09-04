Media Release Shaftsbury Barracks Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:23B3004097
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)442-5421
DATE/TIME: 9/2/23 at approximately 0738 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Lane Arlington VT
VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic, Unlawful Restraint, Offense Committed with the Presence of a Child.
ACCUSED: Troy Thompson
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/2/23 at approximately 0738 hours Vermont State Police responded to a residence located on Center Lane within the Town of Arlington. A witness report seeing a male pull a female into the residence during an argument.
Through witness and victim statements along with evidence on scene Thompson was arrested and charges with aggravated domestic on two household members. Thompson was also charges with Unlawful restraint and Committing the Offense in the Presence of a Child.
Thompson was lodge at Mable Valley Correctional Center until arraignment on 9/5/23.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 9/5/23 at 12:30 hours
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: MVCC
BAIL: hold
MUG SHOT; INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE