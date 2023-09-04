Submit Release
Media Release Shaftsbury Barracks Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#:23B3004097

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Hess                     

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks                     

CONTACT#: (802)442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 9/2/23 at approximately 0738 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Center Lane Arlington VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Domestic, Unlawful Restraint, Offense Committed with the Presence of a Child.

 

ACCUSED: Troy Thompson                                               

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/2/23 at approximately 0738 hours Vermont State Police responded to a residence located on Center Lane within the Town of Arlington.  A witness report seeing a male pull a female into the residence during an argument.

 

Through witness and victim statements along with evidence on scene Thompson was arrested and charges with aggravated domestic on two household members.  Thompson was also charges with Unlawful restraint and Committing the Offense in the Presence of a Child.

 

Thompson was lodge at Mable Valley Correctional Center until arraignment on 9/5/23.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/5/23 at 12:30 hours        

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION:  MVCC

BAIL: hold

MUG SHOT; INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

