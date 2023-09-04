Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Domestic Assault
CASE#: 23B4005345
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: September 3, 2023
INCIDENT LOCATION: 476 Holiday Dr. Rutland, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault
ACCUSED: Christina Labate
AGE: 35
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
VICTIM:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 3, 2023, at approximately 1633 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an ongoing incident at 476 Holiday Dr. Rutland, VT. Investigation revealed that Christian Labate (35) of Rutland, Vermont, committed the offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a family or household member. Labate was issued a citation and issued a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Labate was ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Correction Faculty by Probation and Parole – Rutland Office.
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility
BAIL: Hold Without
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: September 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM
