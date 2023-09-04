Rutland Barracks / 2nd Degree Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4005345

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kolby Baldwin

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: September 3, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 476 Holiday Dr. Rutland, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault

ACCUSED: Christina Labate

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

VICTIM:

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

(The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On September 3, 2023, at approximately 1633 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of an ongoing incident at 476 Holiday Dr. Rutland, VT. Investigation revealed that Christian Labate (35) of Rutland, Vermont, committed the offense of 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault by assaulting a family or household member. Labate was issued a citation and issued a citation to appear at Rutland Superior Court – Criminal Division on September 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Labate was ultimately lodged at Marble Valley Correction Faculty by Probation and Parole – Rutland Office.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: Hold Without

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: September 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.