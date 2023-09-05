The Beans Expands Financial Wellness App to Android
Simplifying the path to financial success for America’s Caring Professionals
Financial stress has reached an all-time high and we know the power of our content and technology to simplify the path to money + life balance.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Beans, a financial technology startup serving America’s Caring Professionals, announces the availability of their financial wellness app for Android users.
The Beans app automates cash flow financial planning and support for America’s Caring Professionals, those working in careers of mission over money (education, healthcare, public sector, nonprofits). Founded by a former math teacher turned University of Oxford researcher, The Beans combines advances in machine intelligence and psychology to transform the way hard working Americans relate to their finances.
"We are excited to offer The Beans to Android users, opening up possibilities for so many Caring Professionals ready to make meaningful financial progress,” said Melissa Pancoast, Founder and CEO of The Beans. “Financial stress has reached an all-time high and we know the power of our content and technology to simplify the path to money + life balance.”
Financial stress consistently ranks as the most persistent form of stress in America with Caring Professionals often experiencing this stress at higher levels. The Beans is committed to simplifying the path to financial success through an evidence-based approach, reaching Caring Professionals through their partnerships with major organizations such as Head Start and Teach for America.
To learn more about The Beans or register your workplace for financial wellness with The Beans visit www.thebeans.io.
ABOUT THE BEANS
The Beans (www.thebeans.io) is simplifying the path to financial success. The financial technology company automates cash flow planning and support for America’s Caring Class, those who choose careers of mission over money. The Beans delivers the world's first Visual Financial Plan, an evidence-based approach to personal finances that works, enabling members to achieve financial goals and break free from financial stress. Founded by a former math teacher turned University of Oxford researcher, The Beans is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.
