Keystone CPA Welcomes Colleen Morrison as Chief People Officer, Paving the Way for a Cultural Transformation
Colleen's multifaceted background and extensive experience make her a true asset to our team”AUSTIN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Keystone CPA’s is thrilled to announce Colleen Morrison as the new Chief People Officer. With a dynamic career spanning over 20 years, Colleen brings a wealth of expertise and a transformative vision to cultivate a thriving organizational culture that will drive Keystone CPAs’ Talent Acquisition Plan.
— Managing Principal Michael “Mike” Bosma
Colleen's journey began with a bachelor's degree in Music from Indiana University, followed by a relocation to the vibrant city of Austin, TX. In her early career, she made her mark as a recruiter, specializing in placing computer science graduates across the U.S into their first professional careers within various Fortune 500 companies. This experience allowed her to hone her skills in recruiting, conversion rate optimization, and employee retention, positioning her as a trailblazer in these fields.
Colleen's reputation as a visionary leader is further solidified by her credential as a certified life coach. This diverse skill set enables her to approach human capital management with a holistic perspective, fostering an environment where employees are empowered not only to excel professionally but also to embark on personal development journeys.
"Colleen's multifaceted background and extensive experience make her a true asset to our team," said Managing Principal Michael “Mike” Bosma. "Her ability to blend insights from both established corporations and agile startups brings a unique perspective to Keystone CPAs. We're excited to launch our People Initiative that ensures the promises we made during the recruiting process are fulfilled."
"I am excited to join Keystone CPA and take on the role of Chief People Officer," said Colleen "My ambition is to position Keystones CPAs as the most attractive CPA firm in the nation. With a dedicated team and a commitment to quality and culture, I am confident we will achieve unprecedented success."
Colleen's appointment marks a significant milestone for Keystone CPAs, signaling a commitment to nurturing an environment where employees thrive, and the company's national presence expands.
About Keystone CPA:
Keystone CPAs offer a comprehensive approach to their business clients. From Financial Planning through Keystone Wealth Advisors to Business Brokerage, Outsourced Accounting as well as traditional CPA services, we take pride in being a one stop shop for our clients. Our presence stretches from coast to coast, literally, from South Florida to Southern California. We look for talented accountants and CPAs to serve our clients. The people focus allows us to get the best talent, regardless of physical location. We are professional, experienced, and affordable. We offer a broad range of services for business owners and high net worth individuals.
