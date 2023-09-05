Cloud Concepts Corp Launches Cloud University, Paving the Way for Entrepreneurial Success
Nurturing Dreams: Cloud University's Mission to Foster Entrepreneurial Success
"Our vision to empower entrepreneurs is coming to life through Cloud University, showcasing our commitment to business innovation." ”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Concepts Corp, a leading boutique master agency specializing in cloud-related products and services, is thrilled to announce the launch of Cloud University, an innovative platform dedicated to empowering entrepreneurs and providing ongoing support to help them thrive. With a strong commitment to nurturing business dreams, Cloud Concepts Corp worked closely with graduating seniors from California State University San Marcos (CSUSM) as part of their Senior Experience Project to bring this exciting endeavor to life.
— Shawn Jones, Founder & CEO of Cloud Concepts
At Cloud University, our Mission & Vision is clear: We are here to help entrepreneurs not only start their business but provide ongoing support to help them become successful. We believe that by offering a comprehensive learning platform and course materials, we can equip aspiring business owners with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve their goals.
Cloud Concepts Corp is proud to have collaborated with the talented students of CSUSM, who played a pivotal role in storyboarding and outlining the entire learning platform and course materials for Cloud University. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Graduating Seniors of CSUSM for their outstanding accomplishment, and we are honored to have been a sponsor of their Senior Experience Project.
Our close collaboration with DevelopROI, led by Founder & CEO Micheal Bleier and his senior developer Alamin Khan, was instrumental in bringing the Senior Project storyboard to life. Their expertise and dedication have ensured that Cloud University is poised for success.
Kyle Jones, VP of Sales and Marketing at Cloud Concepts, is not only an advocate for Cloud University but also an alumnus of CSUSM. He shares his perspective: "As a CSUSM graduate, I am thrilled to give back to the students and school that played a significant role in shaping my career. Cloud University represents an incredible opportunity for students and aspiring entrepreneurs to gain invaluable knowledge and support."
Shawn Jones, CEO & Founder of Cloud Concepts, expresses his vision, stating, "Our vision to help entrepreneurs start their own companies, work for themselves, and become successful is now coming to life, and we couldn't be more pleased. Cloud University is a testament to our commitment to fostering business innovation."
Brandi Jones, CFO of Cloud Concepts, acknowledges the dedication invested in this project, saying, " As Shawn’s wife I’ve spent year after year listening to him give advice and encouragement to others that would reach out for a pep talk. Shawn was always willing to offer his heart and his vast knowledge of the industry he’s given his life to as a career. After much planning we decided to go after this idea of Cloud University! An organized and highly detailed course that can guide entrepreneurs of any level or in any industry! I encouraged Shawn to do this, and I am absolutely delighted that this has finally come to fruition."
To learn more about Cloud University, please visit our website: https://clouduniversity.tech/.
About Cloud Concepts, Corp:
Cloud Concepts, Corp. is a boutique master agency specializing in cloud-related products, including software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), disaster recovery as a service (DRaaS), backup and storage, unified communications as a service (UCaaS), and more. Agents and VAR partners choose Cloud Concepts for the "white glove customer experience" and specialized product portfolio. Cloud Concepts is revolutionizing the traditional "channel sales model" with its unique approach, grounded in the philosophy of providing the best business solutions at a fair price, comprehensive support for Agents/VARs, and an exceptional experience for all parties involved. To learn more, please visit us at https://cloud-concepts.com/whatwedo.
