Cloud Concepts Acquires Carrier Solutions

To provide an exceptional customer experience, we must constantly innovate.”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLOUD CONCEPTS, CORP., a boutique master agency offering cloud services announced today that it acquired Carrier Solutions, LLC., a leading national agency for telecommunications, data center, security and cloud services, as part of its commitment to strategic growth and customer experience.
Headquartered in Montana, Carrier Solutions, LLC. represents a large national partner network, offering their customers and agents a unique white glove experience – a blend of industry experience and attention to detail has made Carrier Solutions a top choice in the agent community.
“Carrier Solutions is thrilled to take the next step by offering clients and agents enhanced and more robust relationships, with even more resources” said Marcia Cruz, President of Carrier Solutions. “Cloud Concepts operates with the same Customer Centric work ethic that has made Carrier Solutions such a success. Combined with their tools and resources, Cloud Concepts will take Customer Care to the next level, maintaining high standards and a High Touch philosophy”.
As of January 8, 2020, Carrier Solutions becomes a Cloud Concepts company. Carrier Solutions brings over 24 years of experience and a commitment to enhancing the agent and customer experience with modern era technologies. Combined with Cloud Concepts’ robust and unique provider portfolio and a fundamental focus on providing the best customer experience possible, this acquisition provides a solid foundation for agencies of all sizes nationwide.
“Adding Carrier Solutions to the Cloud Concepts family of companies is a testament to our commitment of providing the best customer experience possible,” said Shawn Jones, Founder & CEO, Cloud Concepts. “The dedication and commitment that Carrier Solutions offers their agents and their customers is unparalleled and we look forward to continuing to bridge the gap between the providers and the end users”.
Brandi Jones, Vice President, Cloud Concepts added, “Watching our company grow and mature from its most organic and newborn stage to current has been so exciting. Slow and steady we go into yet another milestone with this acquisition! With what will be many more, new and expanding twists and turns to come, I am thrilled to see where this new avenue will catapult us”!
About Cloud Concepts, Corp.
Cloud Concepts, Corp. is a boutique master agency specializing in cloud-related products: software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), disaster recover as a service (DRaaS), backup and storage, and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and more. Agents and VAR partners choose Cloud Concepts for the “white glove customer experience” and specialized product portfolio. Cloud Concepts is fracturing the traditional “channel sales model” with their unique and new approach. This, coupled with the philosophy of doing good business (providing customers with the best business solutions at a fair price, providing Agents/VAR’s with the most comprehensive sales and operations support and providing all parties the best experience possible) makes Cloud Concepts the best choice. To learn more, please visit us at https://cloud-concepts.com/whatwedo
