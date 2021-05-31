Cloud Concepts Hires Kyle Jones as Vice President of Sales & Marketing
The National Society of Leadership and Success inductee and graduating senior from Cal State San Marcos to join and lead the sales & marketing departments
Kyle is an inspiration and will lead by example!!”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloud Concepts Corp., a boutique master agency for Cloud Services, announced the hiring of Kyle Jones as its new Vice President of Sales & Marketing. As the newest member of the Cloud Concepts team, Jones will be responsible for creating fresh new “modern era” programs to continue the company’s focus on the best possible customer experience not only for their end users but for their agent community as well. He will also be working with key strategic supply partners to develop those program strategies into distinctive advantages for the agents, thus helping them close more business.
“We have kept our heads down and our foot on the gas! Growth and expansion are always exciting, and we are thrilled to welcome Kyle to our team! He will bring a fresh and smart kick to our business to elevate us even further!” said Brandi Jones, Cloud Concepts Vice President.
Kyle Jones has proven his capabilities in a multitude of ways, one of the most notable is he “Aced” his months long senior experience project. He and his teammates demonstrated their skills to a local San Diego business and developed an entirely new “go to market” strategy to revitalize their business. The company was so happy with their work, they are currently implementing their team’s designed marketing plan. But even more impressive, Jones has an impeccable track record, he will be graduating with a 4.0 GPA and he has been inducted to the nations largest honor society The National Society of Leadership and Marketing.
If you’d like to learn more about Kyle Jones and his contributions to our company, agents, and customers, please reach out to the Cloud Concepts new partner hotline 833-256-8399 (833-Cloud-99) or visit us online at https://cloud-concepts.com .
About Cloud Concepts
Cloud Concepts, Corp. is a boutique master agency specializing in cloud-related products: software-defined WAN (SD-WAN), disaster recover as a service (DRaaS), backup and storage, and unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and more. Agents and VAR partners choose Cloud Concepts for the “white glove customer experience” and specialized product portfolio. Cloud Concepts is fracturing the traditional “channel sales model” with their unique and new approach. This, coupled with the philosophy of doing good business (providing customers with the best business solutions at a fair price, providing Agents/VAR’s with the most comprehensive sales and operations support and providing all parties the best experience possible) makes Cloud Concepts the best choice. To learn more, please visit us at https://cloud-concepts.com/whatwedo
Shawn Jones
Cloud Concepts, Corp.
+1 714-351-2368
