Meeting with the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov

TAJIKISTAN, September 4 - Today, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon met at the Palace of the Nation with the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan, Honorable Rustam Minnikhanov.

During the conversation, the head of our state noted the importance of interaction at the regional level as an integral part of the Tajik-Russian relations of strategic partnership.

In this context, interest was expressed in the effective development of ties with the Republic of Tatarstan, one of the leading economic regions of the Russian Federation.

Strengthening and expansion of direct economic ties between economic entities and business circles in the real sector of the economy was recognized as an urgent task.

Various industries were named as promising areas, including mining and metallurgical, oil and gas and chemical, light and food, pharmaceutical, construction, energy, transport and communications, agro-industrial complex and tourism.

The parties noted the great potential that the parties have to increase in mutual trade, as well as the joint implementation of investment projects in these areas.

During the conversation, mutual interest was also emphasized in the further expansion of cultural and humanitarian ties, including in the fields of education, science and healthcare.

The Leader of the Nation expressed confidence that the results of the visit of the Head of the Republic of Tatarstan to Tajikistan would further bolster cooperation within the framework of the all-round strategic partnership between Tajikistan and Russia.