Hanke Bruins Slot to be Minister of Foreign Affairs

NETHERLANDS, September 4 - News item | 04-09-2023 | 17:34

Hanke Bruins Slot (CDA) will become the new Minister of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday 5 September 2023. This was announced today by the King’s Office.

Her appointment follows Wopke Hoekstra’s departure as Minister of Foreign Affairs as of 1 September. Liesje Schreinemacher, the Minister for Foreign Trade and Development, assumed his duties until a successor could be appointed.

Ms Bruins Slot’s previous positions include senior policy officer at the Ministry of the Interior and, from 2007 to 2010, artillery officer in the Royal Netherlands Army. In 2008 she was deployed to Afghanistan as commander of a self-propelled howitzer platoon. She was a Member of the House of Representatives for the Christian Democratic Alliance (CDA) from 2010 to 2019, serving as party spokesperson on defence, internal governance, curative care, prevention, sport and medical ethical issues. In 2019 she was appointed to the Utrecht provincial executive.

In January 2022 Hanke Bruins Slot was appointed Minister of the Interior and Kingdom Relations in the fourth Rutte government.