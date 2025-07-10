Netherlands pledges €300 million for reconstruction and economic recovery of Ukraine

NETHERLANDS, July 10 - News item | 10-07-2025 | 09:54

On Thursday the Netherlands pledged €300 million for the reconstruction and recovery of Ukraine in 2025 and 2026. Minister of Foreign Affairs Caspar Veldkamp announced the support at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) in Rome, in which he and Dutch prime minister Dick Schoof are participating. The URC is an annual international event dedicated to the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine.

The foreign minister also announced that €30 million of this sum will be earmarked to help Dutch businesses and organisations to set up projects that contribute to Ukraine's reconstruction and sustainable recovery through the Ukraine Partnership Facility (UPF) grant programme. Mr Veldkamp had already said that €52 million of the Dutch contribution would be spent on repairing Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and drinking water supplies in 2025.

In addition, the Netherlands is donating €4 million for the construction of a new wing at the children’s hospital in Lviv, to be carried out in partnership with the Princess Máxima Center for paediatric oncology in Utrecht.

These amounts are part of the funds that the government had already set aside for non-military support to Ukraine in 2025 and 2026. The support amounts to €252 million per year, which adds up to more than €500 million in total. The details of how the first €200 million would be spent had already been announced. Now the purpose of the remaining amounts has also been determined.

‘Russia isn't just trying to bring Ukraine’s armed forces to their knees, but for more than three years has also been attempting to destroy Ukraine’s society and economy through continuous attacks, for instance on energy infrastructure, water supplies and grain storage facilities, as well as houses and apartments. It is therefore important that the international community supports Ukraine not only with arms, but also with financial, economic and social assistance. Ukraine’s economy and society must be kept running because that will help the country in its struggle. It is, as it were, another front line. Our financial and economic support is also intended to help the recovery process run more smoothly and to keep the costs of reconstruction down,’ said Mr Veldkamp.

Ukraine Partnership Facility

At the conference, Mr Veldkamp and Ukraine’s First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Yulia Svyrydenko, will sign a cooperation agreement on the extension of the UPF grant programme established in 2023 to help Dutch businesses and organisations working on projects in the fields of agrofood, sustainable energy, healthcare, water and circular construction that will benefit Ukraine’s recovery and reconstruction. The Netherlands and Ukraine will collaborate to ensure that the selected projects meet Ukraine’s needs to the greatest extent possible.

€20 million to boost Ukraine’s cyber resilience

One of the topics discussed at the conference will be efforts to boost Ukraine’s cyber resilience. The Netherlands had already announced it was setting aside €10 million per year for 2025 and 2026 to assist Ukraine in this area. The cyber threat posed to Ukraine by Russia has never been greater, as cyber attacks are an integral part of Russia’s war effort. The funding may for example be used to increase the cyber resilience of critical sectors such as energy and transport.