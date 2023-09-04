[Exploring Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Business Opportunities] Over 160 Delegates from Tianjin and Macao Enterprises Attend the “Tianjin-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session”

MACAU, September 4 - The “Macao Week in Tianjin – Tianjin-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session” was held on 1 September. More than 160 enterprisers from Tianjin and Macao attended the event, where over 140 business matching sessions took place. Some of the food manufacturers from Macao landed on deals of mooncake sales.

This event was jointly organised by the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Tianjin Commission of Commerce, and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Tianjin Sub-Council (CCPIT-Tianjin), taking the chance to further enhance business exchange and trade co-operation between Tianjin and Macao enterprises via the Macao Week. More than 160 enterprisers from Tianjin and Macao enterprises attended the event, where 140 business matching sessions were facilitated between over 40 Macao enterprises and more than 90 Tianjin enterprises, covering such areas as big health, trade wholesale, catering, and cultural tourism and MICE.

When delivering the speech, IPIM President Vincent U shared his views on further facilitation of multi-party exchanges among Tianjin, Macao and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), and even the ASEAN region by combining Macao’s function as a China-PSCs platform with Tianjin’s natural advantages as a port city. He remarked that the two cities can bring the products of the above regions into the Bohai Rim region; and many similarities between the “1+4” appropriately diversified development strategy of Macao and the industrial layout of Tianjin indicate that the two cities have broad prospects for co-operation in the MICE industry.

According to Chief Accountant of the Tianjin Commission of Commerce Liu Zhiyong, Tianjin is vigorously developing itself into an international shopping centre and a regional commercial and trade centre. In line with the development of a “two-centered” city, Tianjin is committed to building a trade base for “buying and selling globally”, creating a grid-based landmark business district with multiple centres, leading stylish urban consumer brands, innovating more international consumption scenarios as well as launching diverse MICE events.

Business matching sessions boosting collaboration between enterprises of the two cities

Tianjin and Macao enterprises actively interacted at the event. Macao enterprises displayed the fascinating made-in-Macao products, Macao brands and PSCs products in an all-round manner through product and service promotion sessions, food tasting sessions, among others.

According to a delegate from Tianjin, products from Macao and PSCs are fairly appealing in terms of quality and the workmanship they present. After meeting with Macao’s representatives, this delegate reached co-operation intent with several enterprises and hope to introduce relevant products into the Tianjin market soon. According to some of the delegates from Macao enterprise, this event was effective and efficient, through which targeted business matching sessions were launched to further facilitate partnerships with local enterprises in R&D, sales and other collaboration projects, and tapping into the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei market.

IPIM President Vincent U, Chief Accountant of the Tianjin Commission of Commerce Liu Zhiyong, and Vice Chairman of CCPIT-Tianjin Guo Zaolin attended the Session.