EUROPETRIPDEALS.COM Black Eyed Peas Book First Paris Concert in 5 Years

EuropeTripDeals Logo

April 2024 Elevation Tour Show Planned at La Defense Arena

It’s one of those shows where they can roll out hit after hit…and even for ‘casual’ fans you can’t help but have a good time.” — Ryan Forney, EuropeTripDeals.com

PARIS, FRANCE, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The world-famous pop band Black Eyed Peas are coming to Paris. Currently touring Mexico on their “Elevation” World Tour, the mixed-genre musical act (spanning pop, hip, R&B, and dance/electronica) has produced popular hits like “Where is the Love?”, “Let’s Get it Started” and “I Gotta Feeling (Tonight’s Gonna be a Good Night)”.

Their Paris show will be held April 20, 2024 at La Defense Arena. As of press time, this is the only 2024 Black Eyed Peas concert scheduled in Europe. La Defense Arena, a centre of what’s happening in Paris, is one of the top music venues in Europe, capable of holding up to 40,000 spectators. The Arena is a consistent stop on many of Europe’s most popular concert tours.

“The Black Eyed Peas have tons of chart-topping songs,” notes Ryan Forney of EuropeTripDeals.com. “It’s one of those shows where they can roll out hit after hit…and even for ‘casual’ fans you can’t help but have a good time.”

The Black Eyed Peas consists of founding group members will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo. Former leading lady Fergie aka Fergalicious is no longer touring with the band (she departed the group in 2017).