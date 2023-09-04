New Addition to Nelson’s Warewashing Portfolio is a Definite Plus
We've seamlessly blended the durability that characterises our renowned Speedwash dishwasher range with the premium attributes of our flagship Advantage series.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A legacy spanning over four decades has solidified Nelson Dish and Glasswashing Machines as a stalwart in the UK warewashing industry. As a family-operated establishment, the company remains dedicated to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. Today, Nelson marks a significant milestone with the introduction of their Speedwash Plus – a brand new range of energy efficient, competitively priced, under-counter warewashers, enhanced by a number of features usually only associated with high end models.
A History of Excellence
Nelson’s illustrious journey began 45 years ago, and through the years they have established themselves as a synonym for quality and dependability. Specialising in the production and nationwide distribution of professional glasswashers, dishwashers, and ice machines, the company has consistently set industry standards.
Pioneering the Speedwash Plus Range
The much-anticipated Speedwash Plus range underscores Nelson’s commitment to providing customers with technologically advanced yet affordable machines. It comprises 4 machines – a 400mm and 500 mm basket size (indisputably the most popular with customers) in both a glasswasher and dishwasher format.
Energy and water saving features include a shallow wash tank with a capacity of 8 litres for the smaller machines and 13 litres for the larger. All four machines draw just 3 litres of rinse water per cycle and, because the triple-level filter system effectively cleanses the rinse water, it is deployed within the subsequent wash cycle to further conserve resources. Meanwhile, the double skinned door helps retain internal heat while automatic detergent and rinse aid dispensers ensure the optimum amount is always used.
Speedwash Plus is designed to enhance the operator experience. The Soft Touch controls are self-explanatory and easy to use – even with wet hands. And a gentle start to each of the 3 programmes, before full pressure is reached, allows delicate items to be washed safely and securely.
Director Ollie Nelson's Vision
Oliver Nelson, Director, shares some insight into the key drivers behind the creation of the Speedwash Plus range: "We've seamlessly blended the durability that characterises our renowned Speedwash dishwasher range with the premium attributes of our flagship Advantage series. Available in both 400mm and 500mm basket sizes, the Speedwash Plus range embodies not only efficiency, reliability, and performance but also a commitment to making our machines as affordable as possible.”
Elevating Commercial Kitchens Nationwide
Nelson's commitment to excellence is evidenced not just in their products but also through their continuous drive to help customers extract maximum performance and longevity from their equipment. The Speedwash Plus range encapsulates their ethos of merging innovation with reliability, resulting in a machine that doesn't merely meet industry standards but sets new benchmarks.
For further details and to explore Nelson’s comprehensive range of commercial dishwashers and glasswashers, please visit nelsonwashonline.co.uk.
