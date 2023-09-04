South Pacific Tourism Exchange 2024 Dates Announced

The Pacific Tourism Organisation (SPTO) is pleased to confirm that it will be hosting the 7th South Pacific Tourism Exchange (SPTE) in Nadi, Fiji, from May 4 – 5, 2024.

In collaboration with Fiji’s Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation (MTCA) and Tourism Fiji, the SPTO will convene SPTE 2024 ahead of the Fijian Tourism Expo. FTE is scheduled for 6-7 May, also in Nadi, Fiji.

Having been held in Australia and New Zealand for the past six years, the 2024 will mark the first time that the event is held in Fiji. The SPTO is very excited to bring the region’s flagship tourism event to back to the Pacific and is confident that this will be a landmark event for the region’s tourism industry. The Permanent Secretary for MTCA, Ms. Salaseini Daunabuna acknowledged that this commitment reiterates the government’s commitment to strengthening regional cooperation.

“The Fiji government is fully supportive of having SPTE lead into FTE in Fiji in 2024. This will not only enable enhanced regional engagement but also conveys Fiji’s commitment to supporting the development of the Pacific Tourism industry. We look forward to working with SPTO in making this collaboration both mutually beneficial and highly successful”.

In the coming months, SPTO will update the SPTE website with comprehensive resources for partners interested in participating in the event.

SPTO Chief Executive, Mr. Christopher Cocker, noted that the event would be a milestone for the organisation.

“I would like to sincerely thank the Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation, Tourism Fiji and the SPTO Marketing Board Sub Committee for their guidance and support. SPTE is our premier event and we are thrilled to be bringing it back into the Pacific in 2024.