“Macao Week in Tianjin” unleashes glamorous “tourism +” for destination marketing in Mainland

MACAU, September 3 - 【MGTO】Macao Week in Tianjin commences on 1 September

【MGTO】Spectacular moments of Macao Week in Tianjin

As the second of the iconic promotional series this year, the “Macao Week in Tianjin” was unveiled in Tianjin on 1 September. As a major highlight, the mega roadshow is staged along the pedestrian street (Gold Street) on Heping Street in Tianjin to showcase Macao’s glamorous “tourism +” to Tianjin residents from 31 August – 4 September for five days in a row. The event seeks to attract Mainland visitors to Macao for vacation and spending during the Mid-Autumn Festival, National Day and other holidays, as part of the continuous endeavor to tap the Mainland visitor markets.

Over 50 booths highlight Macao’s vibrant scene of culture, tourism, commerce and sports

The mega roadshow is staged along the pedestrian street (Gold Street) on Heping Street in Tianjin from 31 August to 4 September. Various departments of the Macao SAR Government join hands with different enterprises and businesses from Macao to roll out 57 stunning booths at the roadshow to showcase Macao’s rich dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more. Radiating the colorful dynamic of “tourism +”, the array of zones and booths are themed as follows: overview about Macao and its gastronomy, festivals and events; “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”; MAK MAK Flash Shop; MAK MAK House of Wonder; MAK MAK Hopscotch; Macao’s diverse culture; Macao’s sport events; Macao’s tourism products for sale; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display from Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by the six integrated resorts and the airline company, among other zones. The promotional staffers at different booths enthusiastically promote Macao’s distinctive elements and products. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK also greets and interacts with Tianjin residents at the roadshow for joyful moments together.

Spectacular performances add lively vibes

During the roadshow, fascinating performances are taking place at the main stage on schedule. The band Tuna Macanese and Macao singers sing songs imbued with Sino-Portuguese aroma from Macao. There are dragon and lion dance, Portuguese Folk Dance and more. In addition, the six integrated resorts have each arranged performances in different music and dance styles, such as peacock dance, love-themed dance, British-style dance, modern street dance, Lingnan lion dance crossover Hip-hop dance, water sleeve and ribbon dance, which exude Macao’s warm hospitality.

Tianjin comic dialogue takes audience to journey in Macao

Comic dialogue shows are widely popular in Tianjin. The comic dialogue show “Joyful Journey in Macao” is scheduled once daily during the roadshow, presented by comic dialogue artists Wang Haijie and Duan Juncheng, whose witty dialogues will take audience onto an imaginative journey around Macao’s beautiful cityscape, diverse cultures and unique charm as a destination.

In addition, a mapping show brimming with Macao’s unique aroma is staged upon the façade of Former Hotel of Communications in Heping Street regularly during the roadshow. Themed around the “Macao Week in Tianjin” and “Experience Macao, Unlimited”, the show highlights Macao’s tourist attractions, culinary delights, mega events and so forth in the form of mapping artistry.

MAK MAK presents surprise

There are different interactive games at the roadshow to enhance spectators’ participation. Participants can collect the required number of stamps at the check-in points indicated on the treasure map, in exchange for gifts at MAK MAK House of Wonder. By collecting enough stamps and posting on social media such as WeChat, Weibo, Douyin and Xiaohongshu with the hashtags #Journey to Explore Macao# and #Macao Week in Tianjin#, they can enter the lucky draw. Participants can also enjoy the MAK MAK Hopscotch game for cute gifts, or shop for cultural and creative gifts themed as Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK at MAK MAK Flash Shop. Two children’s story time sessions will be held for free participation at the shop to tell the story of MAK MAK’s birth and adventure in Macao.

Bring abundant travel offers to Tianjin

For this Macao Week, participating tourism businesses present over 40.4 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers, including air tickets, hotel stay, dining and more, for sale at the roadshow and on different platforms.

Opening on 1 September

The opening ceremony for the Macao Week in Tianjin was held on 1 September. The officiating guests include the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government, Lei Wai Nong; Member of the Standing Committee and Chief of the United Front Work Department of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Ji Guoqiang; Deputy Director-General of the Economic Affairs Department of the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the Macao Special Administrative Region, Yang Hao; Vice Mayor of Tianjin Municipal People’s Government, Zhang Ling; Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance, Ku Mei Leng; Deputy Chairman of Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Li Shaohong; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes; Secretary of Administrative Committee of Heping District of Tianjin Municipality, Yao Jianjun; President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), Vincent U; Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Tianjin Municipal People’s Government, Huang Chunyan; Director of the Representative Office of the Macao Special Administrative Region in Beijing, Nadia Leong, and Deputy Director of Tianjin Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism, Li Zhuo.

Continuously deepen Tianjin-Macao cooperation in the future

In his remarks, Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, stated that visitor arrivals have been steadily trending upward this year with a great outlook. The “Big data report on outbound tourism in the first half of 2023” published by the China Tourism Academy shows that Macao ranks as the top outbound destination for Mainland residents, which reinforces Macao’s confidence in its continuous dedication to different tourism services. Macao and Tianjin have nurtured a long-standing solid foundation for cooperation. For a long time, both cities have been working together for closer collaboration in economy and trade, MICE, tourism, people-to-people exchange and other areas. He hopes that the two cities will continue to deepen cooperation and capitalize on the major regional strategic plans such as the coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, sharing strengths and making mutual progress, actively integrating with and contributing to the national development.

Member of the Standing Committee and Chief of the United Front Work Department of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of CPC, Ji Guoqiang, expressed in his speech that with the Macao Week unveiled in Tianjin, residents have the opportunity to experience Macao’s vibrant symphony of East-meets-West cultures. The event plays a significant role in furthering the exchange and cooperation between Tianjin and Macao in different fields. He hopes that the event will ignite new opportunities for both cities to deepen cultural exchange continuously and create a grand stage for dissemination of the excellent Chinese culture, as both join hands to tell the splendid and wonderful stories of China, Tianjin and Macao.

Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, met with Member of the Standing Committee and Chief of the United Front Work Department of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of CPC, Ji Guoqiang, for a dialogue before the opening ceremony. Both parties agreed to strengthen exchange in the future, sharing the hope that Tianjin and Macao will reach a new milestone in cooperation.

Destination and commerce presentations promote business opportunities

During the Macao Week in Tianjin, MGTO held the Macao Destination Presentation Seminar and Networking Session to present Macao’s latest tourism situation, events and new tourism products, while IPIM held the “Macao Week in Tianjin – Tianjin-Macao Business Matching and Networking Session”. The presentation, business matching and networking sessions were held to enhance exchange and cooperation in tourism, trade, commerce and MICE to boost mutual visits and create business opportunities.

Enjoy Tianjin and Macao delicacies in Taste of Macao

Organized by MGTO, Sands China and The St. Regis Tianjin as well as supported by Macau Beer, a gastronomic promotion entitled “Macao Gastronomy Showcase: Taste of Macao” for the Macao Week in Tianjin is held at the Promenade restaurant in The St. Regis Tianjin from 31 August until 10 September (Thursdays – Sundays). It offers locals a window onto Macao’s vibrant food scene as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy and glamour of “tourism + gastronomy”. Executive Chef of Pin Yue Xuan under Sands China, Darren Cheung, and Executive Sous Chef of The Manor at The St. Regis Macao, Michele Dell’Aquila, are there to present a series of special Cantonese and Macanese dishes. They also share recipes with the chef team from The St. Regis Tianjin in presenting a themed buffet dinner. The buffet also features Tianjin delicacies and facilitates exchange of culinary skills and culture.

Public–private partnerships for destination marketing through Macao Weeks

Joined by several Macao governmental entities, enterprises and commerce associations, eight mega Macao Weeks have been held successively in Beijing, Hangzhou, Nanjing, Shanghai, Chengdu, Chongqing, Qingdao and Tianjin since 2020 by far, to spotlight Macao’s fascinating elements of “tourism +”, including tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more, to promote the colorful “tourism +”, draw more visitors to Macao for a longer vacation and tap into Mainland visitor markets.

For more information about the Macao Week in Tianjin, please visit MGTO’s official accounts on WeChat, Weibo, Xiaohongshu and Douyin.