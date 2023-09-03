Odell Abdur-Raheem Named 'Real Estate Development Business Leader of The Year 2023' By C.E.O. Monthly
This award is a testament to the incredible team at SCDC and our belief in making a positive impact. It reaffirms our commitment to the communities we serve.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, U.S.A., September 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Odell Abdur-Raheem, a distinguished leader in the real estate development industry, has been honored with the prestigious title of "Real Estate Development Business Leader of the Year 2023" by C.E.O. Monthly's Chairperson Awards. This recognition underscores his exceptional contributions and visionary leadership at S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), a groundbreaking force in multifamily real estate.
— Odell Abdur-Raheem
With a career spanning over 37 years, Odell Abdur-Raheem has achieved remarkable success in real estate development. His dedication to excellence and commitment to community-driven development have set him apart as a leader of distinction. Under his guidance, SCDC has emerged as a trailblazing entity, bringing innovation and positive change to the industry.
SCDC's revolutionary approach to multifamily real estate is exemplified by its "win-win-win" model, a philosophy rooted in "Supplying Humanity with Achievement, Resources, and Education." This guiding principle has driven the organization's remarkable achievements, positioning it as a beacon of success in real estate.
Among SCDC's noteworthy milestones is attaining over $1 billion in pre-sale agreements, a testament to the industry and community's trust and confidence in the organization. Furthermore, with a projected $3 billion in purchase orders, SCDC's future growth prospects are exceedingly promising.
Odell Abdur-Raheem's unwavering vision and dedication to community-centric development have earned him this well-deserved accolade. His leadership has transformed SCDC into a prominent player in the real estate sector and promises to make a substantial, lasting impact on the communities SCDC serves.
Upon receiving the 'Real Estate Development Business Leader of the Year 2023' award, Odell Abdur-Raheem expressed his gratitude and emphasized the importance of collaborative efforts in achieving sustainable success. He stated, "This award is a testament to the incredible team at SCDC and our belief in making a positive impact. It reaffirms our commitment to the communities we serve and inspires us to continue striving for excellence in real estate development."
C.E.O. Monthly's Chairperson Awards recognize leaders with exceptional dedication, innovation, and transformative leadership in their respective industries. Odell Abdur-Raheem's recognition as the 'Real Estate Development Business Leader of the Year 2023' underscores his significant contributions to the real estate development sector and celebrates his role in driving positive change in the community.
About Odell Abdur-Raheem:
Odell Abdur-Raheem is a highly regarded real estate development figure with over 37 years of experience. As the leader of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC), he has pioneered innovative approaches to multifamily real estate development. His commitment to community-driven development and the "win-win-win" model has propelled SCDC to remarkable heights.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC):
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a leading multifamily real estate development organization that creates sustainable and thriving communities. SCDC's core philosophy revolves around "Supplying Humanity with Achievement, Resources, and Education," driving its mission to uplift communities through innovative real estate development solutions.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp has executive offices in Houston. For more information visit:
https://scdctexas.com
https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com/ourfoundersstory
About C.E.O. Monthly:
C.E.O. Monthly is a distinguished publication that recognizes and celebrates leaders across various industries for their outstanding contributions, innovative thinking, and transformative leadership. The Chairperson Awards, presented by C.E.O. Monthly, honor individuals who have significantly impacted their respective sectors through exemplary leadership and dedication to excellence. To know more about C.E.O. Monthly:
C.E.O. Monthly Website: https://www.ceo-review.com/
C.E.O. Monthly Awards: https://www.ceo-review.com/our-awards/
