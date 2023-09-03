Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary, Request for Information

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B3003990

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley

STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 08/26/2023 at 0112 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Winchester's Store Pownal, VT

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: UNKNOWN

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Winchester's Store

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a burglary complaint at the Winchester's Store located at 6185 US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. The store had been forcibly entered at some point during the night time hours and several items were taken from inside. Anyone with information about this incident in encouraged to contact Trooper Shepley of the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks at 802-442-5421.

COURT ACTION: N/A

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Colin Shepley

Vermont State Police Shaftsbury

96 Airport Road Shaftsbury, VT 05262

802-442-5421