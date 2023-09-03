Shaftsbury Barracks / Burglary, Request for Information
CASE#: 23B3003990
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Colin Shepley
STATION: Shaftsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 08/26/2023 at 0112 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Winchester's Store Pownal, VT
VIOLATION: Burglary
ACCUSED: UNKNOWN
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Winchester's Store
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Vermont State Police were dispatched to a burglary complaint at the Winchester's Store located at 6185 US Route 7 in the Town of Pownal. The store had been forcibly entered at some point during the night time hours and several items were taken from inside. Anyone with information about this incident in encouraged to contact Trooper Shepley of the Shaftsbury State Police Barracks at 802-442-5421.
COURT ACTION: N/A
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
