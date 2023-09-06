Whistleblowing Canada Awarded Grant to Develop Invaluable Resource for Ontario Whistleblowers

A grant from The Law Foundation of Ontario will assist whistleblowers

This funding will help provide a lifeline of legal information and education to assist one of the most underserved populations in Ontario – whistleblowers.”
— Pamela Forward
OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- A grant in the amount of $32,100 was awarded to Whistleblowing Canada (WC) from The Law Foundation of Ontario. The grant will help Whistleblowing Canada produce (a) a directory of lawyers willing to work on whistleblower cases and (b) educational videos and materials that will help inform and
educate the general public – potential whistleblowers – on their rights under the law.

"Thanks to The Law Foundation of Ontario, this grant will help support whistleblowers in Ontario get access to the legal system and who have so far, been challenged to find legal guidance or representation. This funding will help provide a lifeline of legal information and education to assist one of the most underserved populations in Ontario – whistleblowers," said Pamela Forward, President of Whistleblowing Canada.

Since our founding in 2019, Whistleblowing Canada has received calls from Ontario whistleblowers who inform us of the serious maltreatment they are subjected to because they try to do their jobs ethically and uphold the law in the process. One of the most common statements we hear is an inability to find lawyers to represent them. They are also unsure of their legal rights and left alone, they fend for themselves without access to justice. This grant will change that.

About The Law Foundation of Ontario:
Established by statute in 1974, The Law Foundation of Ontario is the sole foundation in Ontario with the mandate of improving access to justice. Through granting and collaboration, the Foundation invests in knowledge and services that help people understand the law and use it to improve their lives. The Foundation also administers the Class Proceedings Fund, which provides cost assistance in class actions. Learn more at www.lawfoundation.on.ca.

About Whistleblowing Canada:
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society (WCRS) is a non-profit charity dedicated to advancing education on the whistleblowing phenomenon in Canada through research. This research is shared publicly and informs public dialogue and public policy development.

Pamela Forward
Whistleblowing Canada Research Society
+1 236-317-3949
pamela@whistleblowingcanada.com
