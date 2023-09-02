Homicide: 1300 Block of 7th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Friday, September 1, 2023, in the 1300 block of 7th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 11:56 p.m., members of the Third District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three shooting victims, two adult females and one juvenile female. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victims to local hospitals for treatment. After all life-saving efforts failed, the two adult female victims were pronounced dead. The juvenile female victim is in critical, but stable condition.

The decedents have been identified as 19-year-old Mikeya Ferguson, of Southeast, DC, and 18-year-old Cle’shai Perry, of Northwest, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia, bringing the total possible reward amount in this case up to $50,000. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

