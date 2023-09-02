Arrest Made in an Enticing a Child Offense: 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Enticing a Child offense that occurred on Friday, September 1, 2023, in the 600 block of Malcolm X Avenue, Southeast.

At approximately 6:30 p.m., the suspect attempted to entice a juvenile female to engage in sexual contact.

On Friday, September 1, 2023, 57-year-old James Baker Jr, of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Enticing a Child.

###