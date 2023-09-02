Update* Westminster Barracks / Motorcycle Crash

*Update* On 9/1/2023, the operator of the motorcycle, Jacob Topping, succumbed to his injuries sustained during the crash. Vermont State Police is continuing to ask anyone who may have information about the crash or was with Topping on the day of the crash to call the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23B1005796

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alibozek

STATION: Westminster

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 8/27/23 at 2021 hours

STREET: VT Route 30

TOWN: Jamaica

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Old Route 30

WEATHER: Partly Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Jacob Topping

AGE: 26

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brookline, VT

HELMET: DOT Compliant Worn

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Harley Davidson

VEHICLE MODEL: Dyna Low Rider

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor to sides

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, Vermont State Police received a report of a motorcycle crash with serious injuries on VT Route 30, in the town of Jamaica. The operator of the motorcycle was found unresponsive in the roadway with life-threatening injuries. He was transported by DHART helicopter to DHMC. The cause of this crash is currently under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has knowledge of the crash is encouraged to call Trooper Alibozek at the Westminster Barracks 802-722-4600. Vermont State Police were assisted by Jamaica and Townshend Fire Departments, Rescue Inc., DHART helicopter, J&M Towing, and Vermont State Police Crash Reconstruction Team.

Tpr. Timothy Alibozek

Vermont State Police

Westminster Barracks

1330 Westminster Heights Road

Westminster, VT

Barracks – 802-722-4600