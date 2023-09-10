The InterContinental Music Awards Announces 76 Worldwide Winners and a Promising ICon: Anslom

The ICMA congratulates and welcomes 76 new winners in its 2023 awards! Anslom is the ICMA's music ICon this year; he is a reggae artists from Papua New Guinea, Actress/author/coach Karen Lorre and founder Shahed Mohseni hosted the 2023 Awards.

The global awards show was live streamed worldwide on August 27, 2023; the 2024 ICMAs are now open for submissions at an early bird rate.

At the InterContinental Music Awards, we're not just celebrating melodies; we're harmonizing hearts and inspiring a global symphony of unity.” — Shahed Mohseni

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Musical artists and their fans all around the world gathered online last Sunday for the 11th Annual InterContinental Music Awards, a Los Angeles-based competition that recognizes musical works worldwide, from 36 countries, across 7 continents. The goal of the InterContinental Music Awards (aka the "ICMAs") is to bring people together through music, celebrating talents from around the world and helping artists grow in their careers. The ICMAs were presented live August 27, 2023 on Zoom, hosted by awards founder Shahed Mohseni and actress/author/coach Karen Lorre, along with the Instagram host of Star Spot, Merry. The complete list of all 76 ICMA winners can be viewed on the official website.“Music has the incredible power to bridge divides and unite us all. At the InterContinental Music Awards, we're not just celebrating melodies; we're harmonizing hearts and inspiring a global symphony of unity,” said Mohseni, the organization's Founder & Executive Director.Winners were invited to share their acceptance speeches live, a unique opportunity for recognition and global exposure. Entries are grouped by geographical continent or region, and then by music type and genre. A team of judges--including specialists from Hollywood's music, entertainment, film, and media sectors--assessed the songs and voted to determine the winners. They examined aspects such as the song's originality, message, melody, harmony, composition, and production quality. Anslom , an internationally-acclaimed independent Reggae artist from Papua New Guinea, has been honored with this year's ICon Award, which is accompanied by a $1,000 Cash Award. The ICon Award, likened to a 'Best in Show', is selected by the Jury Panel from among the pool of Continental Winners. Anslom's victory with his Reggae track “Love Me Again” is matched by his reputation as a philanthropist. He is celebrated for founding the Anslom Foundation, aimed at providing educational resources and interfaith support across Papua New Guinea. His profound impact on both the realm of music and society at large solidifies his status as an individual deserving of this prestigious ICon recognition.This year, the ICMAs also presented an award for “Outstanding Excellence” dedicated to recording labels that have provided an array of exceptionally talented artists and an impressive body of work. This segment is a celebration of visionary labels that work diligently behind the scenes, assembling and nurturing an impressive collection of artists and music. Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music and Music For Love Organization were both recipients of the new honor this year.All of the ICMA winners receive valuable career-enhancing rewards, including a scholarship to the DIY Music School's Music Industry Online Course offered by the ICMAs. They also have the opportunity for personalized coaching sessions with esteemed members of the judging panel, an exclusive feature on Instagram's Star Spot, promotional support from ICMA, and an official award certificate.Musicians, producers, performers, record labels, and songwriters who are interested can participate in the 2024 InterContinental Music Awards. The awards are now open for online submissions at a discounted "early bird" rate. The submission form may be accessed at:Interview requests are welcome for the ICMA Founder and Executive Director Shahed Mohseni, Judging Panel Members, and any of the 2023 Winners of the ICMAs. Please contact publicist Beth Ann Hilton of The B Company via bethhilton@thebcompany.comAbout the InterContinental Music AwardsThe InterContinental Music Awards, as acknowledged by the City of Los Angeles, is an annual event that recognizes and celebrates outstanding achievements in the global music industry. With a commitment to honoring creativity, innovation, unity, peace and excellence, the awards showcase the diverse talents that enrich our musical landscape. Winners benefit from the educational and promotional opportunities that ICMA provides, enabling them to advance their music careers. https://www.intercontinentalmusicawards.com/music-competition/

ICMA Award Ceremony 2023 Teaser - Full Awards Show Video Coming Soon!