Most of the cultural facilities under the Cultural Affairs Bureau will reopen to the public tomorrow

MACAU, September 2 - After the passage of the typhoon “Saola”, the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) carried out inspection and cleaning works of the cultural facilities, including heritage sites, public libraries, exhibition and performance venues. Most of the facilities meet the conditions and will reopen to the public tomorrow (3 September).

Due to the time for preparing the exhibitions, the Macao Contemporary Art Centre – Navy Yard No.1 will reopen to the public from 4 September (Monday), while the Heritage Exhibition of a Traditional Pawnshop Business, originally closed on the first Monday of each month, will reopen on 5 September (Tuesday). In order to carry out inspection, cleaning works and site decorations, the Lai Chi Vun Shipyard will be temporarily closed until further notice.

In addition, IC sent personnel today (2 September) to inspect various heritage buildings in Macao and contact all responsible persons of temples and churches, in order to find out the situation of heritage buildings after the passage of typhoon “Saola”. At present, the heritage buildings in Macao are generally in good condition. According to the current inspection, only some buildings were slightly damaged due to the unstable weather brought by the typhoon, such as some signs of roof damage, and falling tree branches. The inspection of all heritage buildings is expected to be completed tomorrow.

For more information, please visit the Cultural Affairs Bureau website at www.icm.gov.mo, the “IC Art” page on Facebook, or official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.