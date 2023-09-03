Founder/Board Chairman Odell Abdur-Raheem Welcomes Global Finance Expert Carl Cooper to SCDC Advisory Board of Directors
Mr. Cooper, a seasoned global finance expert, brings knowledge and experience in accounting, finance, tax, and international city and state rebuilding.
I am truly honored at being chosen to advise SCDC and contribute to its strategic direction. These are inspiring times in history."HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces the welcoming of Mr. Carl Cooper to its esteemed Advisory Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2023.
— Mr. Carl Cooper
With a decades-long distinguished career, Mr. Cooper has demonstrated exceptional leadership in various global management positions, including Chief Financial Officer at Chickasaw Nation Industries, and Director of Business Operations, Design & Construction at K.B.R. His extensive background includes holding positions of increasing responsibility at Fortune 100 companies, underscoring his deep-rooted expertise in financial management and strategic planning.
Before his illustrious professional career, Mr. Cooper served his country honorably in the United States Navy, a testament to his commitment to public service and dedication to excellence.
Mr. Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder, Chairman of the Board, and Chief Visionary Officer of SCDC, expressed his unwavering confidence in Mr. Cooper's ability to give transformative direction and advice for the organization. "Mr. Cooper possesses the company's values and an in-depth knowledge of Project Management, Construction, and Supply Chain from an Accounting, Finance, and Tax perspective. His proven industry record of accomplishment makes him ideally suited to advise SCDC as we embark on our mission to impact communities and empower individuals positively," remarked Mr. Abdur-Raheem.
Mr. Cooper's remarkable track record in project management and finance, which includes rebuilding nations in the Middle East and the United States, further reinforces his ability to provide invaluable guidance as SCDC evolves and reshapes the multifamily and investing landscape, one community at a time.
In response to his appointment, Mr. Cooper expressed his deep gratitude, saying, "I am truly honored at being chosen to advise SCDC and contribute to its strategic direction. These are inspiring times in history. I am confident that Mr. Abdur-Raheem, the SCDC leadership team, and the Advisory Board of Directors will help to execute his visionary mission with remarkable success."
SCDC's investor-purchasers, employees, and leadership warmly welcome Mr. Carl Cooper as a valued Advisory Board of Directors member and have the utmost confidence in his ability to help guide the organization toward even more tremendous growth and success.
Carl Cooper earned a bachelor's degree in accounting from Miami University and an M.B.A. from the University of Cincinnati's Carl H. Lindner College of Business. His commitment to continuous improvement is evident through his professional development initiatives, including becoming a Certified Public Accountant, coursework at Texas A&M University's Mays Business School, where he obtained management, marketing, and related support services certifications. Furthermore, Mr. Cooper's participation in prestigious programs such as the Business Leadership Development Program sponsored by Halliburton and the General Electric - Financial Management Program underscores his dedication to excellence in finance.
About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC)
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a distinguished organization committed to driving positive, lasting change within communities. Our core mission is to create a substantial and far-reaching impact, extending well beyond the interests of our investor-purchasers and tenants. At SCDC, we redefine the concept of value by focusing on the holistic betterment of society, recognizing that profit is only one aspect of our broader responsibility.
S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp has executive offices in Houston. For more information: https://www.sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com
