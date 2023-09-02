Amazon Global Selling offers consultancy at VIFA ASEAN 2023

VIETNAM, September 2 -

HCM CITY — A series of consultancy presentations from Amazon experts are being offered at the Vietnam - ASEAN International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair 2023 (VIFA ASEAN 2023), which is being held in HCM City.

The consultancy, Amazon said, supports and provides an overview of cross-border e-commerce, and showcases how Amazon resources, tools and solutions can help small and medium enterprises (SMEs) traverse the international market.

Joining the four-day exhibition, Amazon provides on-site information and guidance, advancing Vietnamese home decor and furniture to the next level of global integration by leveraging cross-border e-commerce exports.

With industry insights and consultancy, Amazon Global Selling aims to empower local businesses in the home decor and furniture industry to expand and accelerate their footprint in the globe.

In addition, the “Selling on Amazon” workshop, with a focus on the rising trend of cross-border e-commerce on a global scale, offers a wellspring of information, insights, and educational resources, arming local enterprises with knowledge about e-commerce export.

The Amazon Handbook, a comprehensive guide packed with essential success know-how about online exports for domestic brands, was published, helping domestic suppliers thoroughly leverage their competitive edge in manufacturing home decor and furniture to accelerate their global export progress.

“Home decor and furniture has huge advantages based on local unlocked potential and global market demand. We are delighted to present at the VIFA ASEAN 2023 as a chance to connect with local sellers and prospects, as well as a window for accelerating Việt Nam as a global manufacturing hub for home furnishings and quality products in general,” said Gijae Seong, head of Amazon Global Selling Vietnam.

Việt Nam's annual wood industry exports average over US$10 billion, making Việt Nam the fifth-largest wood manufacturer and exporter in the world.

The VIFA ASEAN 2023 is an one-stop event for thousands of local and international visitors, featuring industry insights and practical experience in global exports. — VNS