Maryland State Police Arrest Man For Impaired Driving After Crashing Into Trooper Vehicle In Washington County

September 2, 2023

(HAGERSTOWN, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested a man on impaired driving charges after a crash in which a state trooper was injured this morning in Washington County.

The suspect, Chauncey Dale Baylor II, 30, of Hagerstown, Maryland is charged with impaired driving. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Hagerstown Barrack for processing before being released. Additional charges are pending in the case.

At about 2:45 a.m., Corporal Kevin Mowers, who is assigned to the Hagerstown Barrack, was traveling west on Interstate 70, east of Route 66 in his marked departmental vehicle. According to a preliminary investigation, Corporal Mowers’s vehicle was struck by a silver 2013 Chrysler 300, driven by Baylor.

Corporal Mowers was flown by MSP Aviation Command, Trooper 3, to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries. Baylor was arrested at the scene.

All lanes of westbound I-70 prior to Route 66 were closed temporarily for reconstruction of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

###

