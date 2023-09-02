The Ambassador of Turkmenistan presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan

On August 30, 2023, the ceremony of presenting credentials by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.Meredov to the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev took place.

During the conversation, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sh.Mirziyoyev conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

The parties expressed their mutual desire to further develop interstate cooperation in priority areas of interaction.