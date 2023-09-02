Meeting of the National Leader of the Turkmen people with the Secretary General of the Qatar Equestrian Federation

02/09/2023

On September 1, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the Secretary General of the Qatar Equestrian Federation Sheikh Ahmad bin Nooh Al-Thani.

The Secretary General of the Qatar Equestrian Federation conveyed cordial greetings and best wishes from the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Expressing gratitude for the good wishes, the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan, in turn, addressed the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani with warm greetings.

The guest noted that it was a great honor for him to present the Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding from the Asian Equestrian Federation with an Honorary Certificate as the first International Academy of Horse Breeding and Equestrian Sports in the region, which has the best opportunities and advantages in training highly qualified specialists.

Arkadag stressed that he perceives this decision as a high assessment of the work carried out in our country to develop the education system and train highly qualified specialists in equestrian sports.

Noting that Turkmenistan is committed to the development of mutually beneficial relations with the State of Qatar, confidence was expressed in further building up interstate ties.

It was also emphasized that our states have great opportunities for raising horses and exchanging experience in the field of equestrian sports, including by intensifying ties with the Qatar Equestrian Federation.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the successful development of cooperation in the field of horse breeding.