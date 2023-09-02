Meeting of the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan with the head of the Eurasian Equestrian Association

02/09/2023

On September 1, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with the President of the Eurasian Equestrian Association M.Sechina, who arrived in Ashgabat to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge and Students.

Arkadag thanked M.Sechina for participating in the celebrations in honor of the Day of Knowledge and Students, noting that the traditional relations between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation are based on the principles of friendship, trust and mutual respect.

The active development of cooperation in trade, economic, energy and other areas was noted. Particular importance is attached to inter-parliamentary partnership.

The Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan emphasized that there are great opportunities for building up cooperation in the field of horse breeding and equestrian sports.

The President of the Eurasian Equestrian Association emphasized that it was a great honor for her to present the Honorary Certificate of the Eurasian Equestrian Association for the creation in Turkmenistan of the Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding, which is the first international academy in the region and trains high-level specialists for horse breeding and equestrian sports.

In this context, it was noted that the award of this certificate is another evidence of international recognition of the far-sighted policy of Turkmenistan for the integrated development of horse breeding and equestrian sports.