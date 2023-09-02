Submit Release
VSP NEWS RELEASE / DUI / Essex, VT

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A1005737

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Jay Riggen                            

STATION: Special Operations Unit                  

 

DATE/TIME: 09/01/2023, 2213 hrs.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Rt. 15 / Essex, VT

VIOLATION: DUI

 

ACCUSED: Michael J. Haney                                              

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Morrisville, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on Route 15 in Essex, VT after observation of erratic operation.

 

The subsequent investigation revealed that the operator, 38-year-old Michael Haney of Morrisville, VT, was driving his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.  Haney was placed under arrest for Driving Under the Influence and transported to the Williston State Police Field Station for processing.

 

Haney was later released with a citation to appear in court to answer the charge of DUI.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/21/2023, 0830 hrs.            

COURT: Chittenden

MUG SHOT: Attached.

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

