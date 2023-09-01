Submit Release
Temporary closure of boundary checkpoints between Macao and Zhuhai

MACAU, September 1 - The Chief Executive has issued an executive order mandating the temporary closure of all boundary checkpoints connecting the Macao Special Administrative Region (MSAR) and the Zhuhai Municipality, in the mainland Guangdong province.

The Zhuhai authorities have also suspended checkpoint services as Typhoon Saola approaches and requested the temporary suspension of the checkpoints between Zhuhai and Macao.

According to Executive Order No 140/2023, starting from 6pm today (Friday), the Macao checkpoint serving the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge was temporarily closed. From 8pm, all other checkpoints between the MSAR and Zhuhai were also temporarily shut. The time for operations to be resumed will be announced at a later stage.

People in an emergency – and upon receiving exceptional authorisation from the Commissioner of the Public Security Police Force – may still use the mentioned checkpoints.

