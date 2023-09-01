Submit Release
Governor Pillen Leads Delegation on Trade Mission to South Korea and Japan

 

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen will lead a delegation to South Korea and Japan aimed at growing trade opportunities that will benefit Nebraska. The group will have multiple stops scheduled in both countries during the week-long visit, starting Monday, September 4. Other members of the team include Nebraska Department of Agriculture Director Sherry Vinton, ag-related businesses, and representatives from state government.

 

“South Korea and Japan are tremendous consumers of Nebraska agriculture products,” said Governor Pillen. “This visit will strengthen our already well-established partnerships.”

 

The trade mission will include visits to hydrogen facilities, engineering corporations, and meetings with South Korean and Japanese officials.

 

Earlier this summer, a delegation of Nebraska businesses leaders and officials went to Vietnam for Gov. Pillen’s first trade mission. The focus of the trip was threefold – agriculture, manufacturing, and increasing educational exchanges between Nebraska and Vietnam.

 

“We found a lot of potential for growing trade opportunities in Vietnam,” said Gov. Pillen. “As we head to South Korea and Japan, it is vital to continue to strengthen our established partnerships and understand how we can better meet the demands of their countries needs with Nebraska products.”

