Suspect Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses: 300 Block of Oglethorpe Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Thursday, August 31, 2023, in the 300 Block of Oglethorpe Street, Northwest.

At approximately 9:10 pm, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a firearm and demanded the victims’ property. The victim complied and then sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The suspect then fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

