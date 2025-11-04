MPD Makes Arrest in Southwest Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a suspect in a shooting that occurred in a parking garage at the DC Wharf.



On Friday, August 22, 2025, at approximately 9:40 p.m., the suspects were engaged in a dispute with parking garage attendant in the Unit block of Parker Row, Southwest. During the dispute, one of the suspects damaged the garage exit gate, then produced a firearm and fired two shots into the ground. The suspects then fled the scene. The victim was not injured.



On Monday, November 3, 2025, as a result of the detectives’ investigation, 37-year-old Timothy Adams of Southeast, D.C. was located and arrested pursuant to a D.C. Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm.



CCN: 25128257



