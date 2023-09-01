Submit Release
*Correction* Suspect and Vehicle Sought in an Armed Carjacking (Gun) Offense: 3900 Block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect and a vehicle in reference to an Armed Carjacking (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, September 1, 2023, in the 3900 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southwest.

 

At approximately 7:28 a.m., the suspect exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was sitting atop his scooter at the listed location. The suspect struck the victim, brandished a handgun, and demanded the scooter. The victim complied. The suspect fled the scene on the victim’s scooter while a second suspect fled in the vehicle.

 

The suspect, suspect’s vehicle, and scooter were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in these photos and in this video: https://youtu.be/X1jXP0lyUF8

 

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect and/or this vehicle, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

 

