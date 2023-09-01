Submit Release
Governor Abbott Reappoints Batson To The Gulf Coast Authority Board Of Directors

TEXAS, September 1 - September 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Amber Batson to the Gulf Coast Authority for a term set to expire on August 31, 2025. The Gulf Coast Authority has the authority to provide water systems and control water pollution and waste disposal within the district. In addition, they conduct studies and research on the control of water pollution and waste disposal within the district.
 
Amber Batson of Tomball is a project manager and associate vice president of Carollo Engineers. She is a corporate member of Texas Water Conservation Association, American Public Works Association, and the Water Environment Federation. Additionally, she is a licensed professional engineer by the Texas Board of Professional Engineers and Land Surveyors and the Florida Board of Professional Engineers. Batson received a Bachelor of Science and Master of Engineering in Environmental Engineering from the University of Florida.
 

