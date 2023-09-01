- SNAP customers can have benefits that are fraudulently stolen replaced

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept.1, 2023) — Utahns who use an EBT card for SNAP (food stamps) or financial benefits can replace money stolen from their card by phishing, skimming or cloning. Funds stolen between Oct.1, 2022, and Aug. 31, 2023, must be reported by the end of this month - Sept. 30, 2023. Any cloning, skimming or phishing fraud after that time period must be reported within 30 days for replacement funds.

“We want people to know how to replace their benefits if they were fraudulently stolen,” said Dale Ownby, eligibility services director at the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “Customers should file a claim as soon as possible and we will work with them to investigate their case.”

Phishing, skimming and cloning are among the sophisticated tactics being used to steal public benefits.

Cloning occurs when a duplicate card is created and used to steal money from an EBT account. Card numbers can be identified through skimming, phishing or through known industry methods of assigning card numbers.

Skimming occurs when a device is placed over an ATM or point of sale machine at a retail location that accepts EBT cards. These devices collect card numbers and can sometimes gather PIN information when a cardholder swipes their EBT card.

Phishing occurs when a cardholder provides their card and PIN information to someone through text, email, phone or by responding to social media posts.

“Since EBT cards function like cash, it’s important for customers to be vigilant about protecting their information,” said Ownby. “Currently, the only funds that can be replaced are those stolen by phishing, cloning and skimming. And those replacement funds will only be available through Sept. 2024.”

Benefits stolen between Oct. 1, 2022, and Sept. 30, 2024, are eligible for replacement. If a customer has experienced EBT theft through phishing, cloning or skimming, they should take the following steps:

Change your PIN with the Connect EBT website, Connect EBT mobile app or by calling the Horizon Card Help Desk at 1-800-997-4444.

Report your card as stolen with the Connect EBT website, Connect EBT mobile app or by calling the Horizon Card Help Desk at 1-800-997-4444.

Report the theft to Workforce Services by calling 801-526-0950 or 866-435-7414.

More information about reporting stolen funds and preventing EBT fraud is at jobs.utah.gov/customereducation/services/financialhelp/family/ebtinstructions.html.

